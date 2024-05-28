Former WCW Star Agrees With Goldberg's Negative Assessment Of AEW

Former WCW and WWE Champion Bill Goldberg isn't the only Hall of Famer who believes AEW is struggling. Back in April, Goldberg said he would never be joining Tony Khan's company after his contract with WWE expired in 2023. He called the product "too cheesy." He said if there was another competitor to WWE that would "allow him to still look himself in the mirror" after signing, he'd consider it, seemingly taking a shot at AEW. Former WCW star Larry Zbyszko seemed to agree with Goldberg, after finding out what all the fuss was about while appearing on the "Wrestling Shoot Interviews" YouTube channel.

"I'm curious about Goldberg," Zbyszko said. "He said he wasn't going to do anymore wrestling or no WWE or no AEW, did he say why?" When he learned of Goldberg's comments about AEW and the fact he called the promotion "cheesy," Zbyszko agreed.

"It is," he said, without providing further context for his thoughts. "It needs help."

AEW President Khan fired back after Goldberg's comments and said that the former WWE star at least initially wanted to work with AEW. Khan said he had "a bunch of nice meetings" with Goldberg, and would have been interested in working with him. He said he was surprised at his comments about AEW.

Despite rumblings at the end of April that Goldberg may be headed back to WWE in the Paul "Triple H" Levesque era for a final match, he suggested in an interview with "93.7 The Ticket" that he's moved on from the idea. Goldberg did commend those in the Japanese wrestling scene in another interview earlier in 2024, and called his short stint in Japan "the best time" he had in his career.

