New Wyatt 6 QR Code Hints At Missing Woman On WWE Raw

The late Bray Wyatt's former therapist has been found after a serious of QR codes alluded to her disappearance, all while unveiling a bit more of the mystery surrounding the "Wyatt 6" faction. A new QR code on Monday's episode of "WWE Raw" leads to a website with three files, including two videos and a screenshot of a disconnected Ring camera. It was revealed in previously that Wyatt's therapist had been missing, but in the first video, she's seen on a mock "news program" with "exclusive" footage, saying she is safe.

"Thank you to everybody who voiced so much concern about me being missing," she said. "Honestly I was surprised everyone was so worried. I was completely fine and never in any danger. I'm just thankful he set me free."

The news crawl at the bottom of the screen first mentions details regarding her disappearance. It quickly changes to "I forgot who I was and he reminded me who I am. Remember who you are," with the last sentence repeating multiple times before ending with "HE SET ME FREE." After the woman is done speaking in the video, she stares smiling at the camera for a few seconds before the crawl stops and the video goes black.

The second video shows the symbol shown throughout the Wyatt 6 teases, based off the symbol of Pluto, which represents spiritual transformations in astrology terms. The raven symbol is also shown once again. The first video is seen playing on a laptop, then the video quickly changes to a figure sitting in a chair, before switching back to the view of the laptop. The camera then pans up, showing the Pluto-like symbol. The video then quickly cuts back to the chair, which is now empty, and the figure is seen in the mirror behind it.

