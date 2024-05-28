New Wyatt 6 QR Code Hints At Missing Woman On WWE Raw
The late Bray Wyatt's former therapist has been found after a serious of QR codes alluded to her disappearance, all while unveiling a bit more of the mystery surrounding the "Wyatt 6" faction. A new QR code on Monday's episode of "WWE Raw" leads to a website with three files, including two videos and a screenshot of a disconnected Ring camera. It was revealed in previously that Wyatt's therapist had been missing, but in the first video, she's seen on a mock "news program" with "exclusive" footage, saying she is safe.
"Thank you to everybody who voiced so much concern about me being missing," she said. "Honestly I was surprised everyone was so worried. I was completely fine and never in any danger. I'm just thankful he set me free."
The news crawl at the bottom of the screen first mentions details regarding her disappearance. It quickly changes to "I forgot who I was and he reminded me who I am. Remember who you are," with the last sentence repeating multiple times before ending with "HE SET ME FREE." After the woman is done speaking in the video, she stares smiling at the camera for a few seconds before the crawl stops and the video goes black.
The second video shows the symbol shown throughout the Wyatt 6 teases, based off the symbol of Pluto, which represents spiritual transformations in astrology terms. The raven symbol is also shown once again. The first video is seen playing on a laptop, then the video quickly changes to a figure sitting in a chair, before switching back to the view of the laptop. The camera then pans up, showing the Pluto-like symbol. The video then quickly cuts back to the chair, which is now empty, and the figure is seen in the mirror behind it.
FURTHER CLUES TO THE FACTION
The final file on the website that pops up from the QR code isn't a video, but rather a screenshot showing what appears to be a disconnected Ring camera at someone's front door. The website has the photo labeled "RING RING," and when clicked on, the file name displays as "DSEASIDESPARROW."
The latest tease comes after a QR code appeared on Monday for those attempting to play WWE 2K24 on all platforms. The video that plays on the website from that QR code features a figure who looks like a woman, presumably Sister Abigail. A code for the game titled "HESEESYOU2K24," gave users a manager card for the game's MyFaction mode.
Last Thursday, some of the biggest reveals for the long-awaited faction were shown on Wyatt's birthday. A figure was shown writing letters to who could possibly be the members of the faction, potentially the likes of Nikki Cross, Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis, and Joe Gacy. Online speculation and internet sleuthing also point to a possible debut of June 17 for the faction, which is an episode of "Raw" live from Corpus Christi, Texas after the Clash at the Castle premium live event from Scotland.