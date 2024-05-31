How Lex Luger Would Like To See Sting Involved In AEW

It's been over two months since Sting ended his career in dramatic fashion by retaining the AEW World Tag Team Championships with Darby Allin over the Young Bucks at AEW Revolution. And while it appears the Stinger is enjoying retirement, many are still hoping Revolution wasn't the last Sting appearance, with some even suggesting he could've filled the role of AEW's authority figure prior to Tony Khan's return from being attacked by the Bucks, Kazuchika Okada, and Jack Perry.

Advertisement

Lex Luger can be counted among those who things Sting has more to give to AEW and wrestling as a whole. Ten days ago on "Lex Expressed," Luger suggested his long-time friend and former tag team partner would remain out of the public eye for a little while, but that he could still bring a lot to AEW as a nonwrestler, should he want to.

"I think he's definitely gonna take a little breather right now," Luger said. "I was actually on the phone with him a few minutes ago! He's taking a little breather. But...I'd love for him to stay involved to a certain extent...Participating in five decades in wrestling, I could definitely see something like that happening. I know I would enjoy it.

"I think you're right, his in-ring, bell to bell career is over.I can see him once in awhile getting in the ring and doing one move or something, kind of like Taker did at WrestleMania, at a similar big event like that...But I definitely think...from my viewpoint, [he's] not going to do any more bell to bell matches. That definitely was a legit retirement match. But yeah, I think he can be utilized, if he has an interest. He can definitely be utilized in a big way on television still. No doubt about it."

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Lex Expressed" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription