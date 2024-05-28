AEW Star Darby Allin Hopes To 'Offend People' With Directorial Debut

In between breaking his foot and getting hit by a bus, AEW's Darby Allin has turned into a jack of all trades, juggling wrestling, skateboarding, and attempting to climb Mt. Everest sometime down the road. Now Allin is looking to sharpen a skill he once thought would be his career; filmmaking.

Speaking with "Fightful," Allin revealed that he is slated to direct his first ever movie this fall, fulfilling a dream Allin has had since he pursued a filmmaking career in college. And much like he never compromises in the ring and on the board, Allin is looking to make his directorial debut completely unique, proclaiming he wanted to avoid this project having "that stench of a wrestling doing something."

"I want to offend people," Allin said. "'F**k you. You're not f*****g with my art.' I was in film school, we were making a movie, and the teacher told me 'You cannot make movies like this.' I said 'I'm over 18. There should be no rules to what your body of art should be, especially in film school, of all places.' I told her 'I'm done.' I dropped out and that's when I started training to be a pro wrestler. This is a full circle story to that.

"It's interesting, but I literally will not compromise for anybody. That's for wrestling, filmmaking, anything I do outside of the ring. That goes back to AEW. They said, 'You're onto something, just do you.' I've been able to flourish so much within the five years of this company. It's awesome. Just let people be themselves. Some people need to be led because not everybody has it within them. The people that have it within them, and you can sense that they have it, just let them loose."