Bully Ray Addresses Speculation About Becky Lynch's WWE Contract

The wrestling world is buzzing over Becky Lynch's contract status with WWE, after "The Man" lost a rematch against Women's World Champion Liv Morgan on "WWE Raw." Reports say that the former champion's contract with the company expires on June 1 and that the company appears to be preparing to be without the star for "some time" as she is not set to appear at any WWE events in the near future, but they are still discussing a new contract.

On "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray speculated that Lynch may be taking some time off and going home to be a mother to her three-year-old daughter.

"Maybe she needs to recharge her batteries," he said. "I think the speculation on everybody's mind is if Becky Lynch is not in the WWE and her contract expires, what could possibly happen? Both sides, if you cannot come to an agreement right now on money, both sides are walking away with a handshake, saying, 'Alright. Let's take a break from one another, agreeing that we're not going to talk to anybody else.'"

Ray discussed the hypothetical in Lynch's contract status and said that if he was AEW President Tony Khan, he wouldn't just be hearing pitches for the star to come to the company, but "backing up a Brinks truck" to offer her a big-money contract.

Lynch's husband, former World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, whose contract was also set to expire in June, re-signed with the company, in what is reportedly a multi-year agreement. Rollins is currently taking a hiatus from WWE to recover from a knee injury he sustained during a match against Jinder Mahal in January.

