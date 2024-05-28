Update On Becky Lynch's Status With WWE As Contract Is Reportedly Set To Expire

Once again, Becky Lynch has become the talk of the wrestling world, and not just because she lost the WWE Women's World Championship to Liv Morgan this past weekend at WWE King & Queen of the Ring. Instead, it's because Lynch may be set to his the free agent market for the first time in years, as her contract with WWE is set to expire this weekend, with no new deal signed between her and WWE at this time.

At the moment, it appears WWE is preparing to be without Lynch for some time. PWInsider reports that Lynch is currently not slated to appear on any WWE events in the near future. This includes an upcoming live event Saturday in White Plains, New York, with those in WWE believing Lynch will not be part of the show, despite still be advertised for it.

This should not be taken as a sign that Lynch is out the door, however, as her and WWE are still said to be discussing a new contract that would keep the former eight time WWE Women's Champion in the fold. The belief within WWE is that Lynch, who is believed to be seeking one of, if not the, largest contracts for a women's wrestler in history, will ultimately remain with the promotion, and that she isn't looking to go elsewhere.

If last night was Lynch's last appearance on WWE TV for the next little while, it wasn't the most pleasant of nights, as she was defeated by Morgan again in a rematch for the Women's World Championship, held inside a steel cage. Fan footage from after "Raw" showed Lynch in an emotional state, adding to the speculation regarding her future.