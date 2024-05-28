Video: An Emotional Becky Lynch Silently Acknowledges WWE Fans As Contract End Looms

The first half of 2024 has seen WWE move swiftly to retain some of its key talents, with the promotion locking up both Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins to new deals over the past month. One talent they haven't been able to reach an extension with, however, is arguably the biggest star of their women's division, Becky Lynch, who's contract is expected to expire this weekend.

Advertisement

It appears the weight of the situation may have hit Lynch following "Raw" last night after she was defeated by Liv Morgan in a steel cage match for the WWE Women's World Championship. Taking to X a half an hour after "Raw" went off the air, a fan posted video of Lynch sitting in the ring for nearly two minutes, trying to contain her emotions. She would finally get to her feet and quietly acknowledge the crowd with a wave before exiting the ring, stopping quickly to interact with a fan at ringside.

The video will surely get fans speculating on whether the former eight time WWE Women's Champion was legitimately getting emotional about this potentially being her last match in WWE, or if she was selling the disappointment of a second straight defeat against Morgan. Lynch had dropped the Women's World Championship to Morgan at WWE King & Queen of the Ring this past Saturday, with Monday's cage match happening after Lynch invoked her mandatory rematch clause.

Advertisement

As for negotiations between Lynch and WWE, reports indicate the two sides have been in contact with each other, though it's unclear if a deal is close. Whether it be from WWE or elsewhere, its believed Lynch is seeking the biggest contract in history for a women's wrestler, a title believed to currently be held by Mercedes Mone following her deal with AEW earlier this year.