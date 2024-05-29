Photo: Former AEW Star Hid Jordynne Grace & Ethan Page In Garage Before WWE NXT

Last night's episode of "NXT" was an eventful one, with two separate yet equally important debuts. First, current TNA Knockouts Champion and former Royal Rumble participant Jordynne Grace made her presence felt after being announced as the opponent for NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez at NXT Battleground. That was then followed by former AEW star Ethan Page, who showed up at the end of the show to attack NXT Champion Trick Williams.

As Grace and Page's presence on "NXT" was kept secret, both were required to stay hidden away until their respective appearances. Fortunately, they and "NXT" got a little help there courtesy of fellow wrestler Cezar Bononi. Taking to X on Tuesday evening, Bononi posted a photo of himself with Grace and Page earlier in the day. He revealed that Page and Grace had worked out with Bononi in his garage that morning, and that he had to "hide, tame, and feed two beasts."

Closed garage workout this morning, I had to hide, tame and feed two beasts... pic.twitter.com/EQw2uOuxTS — Cezar Bononi (@CezarBononi_) May 29, 2024

Bononi was the optimal man to hide Grace and Page, having previously worked for "NXT" during its Black and Gold era from 2016 to 2020. Following that, Bononi would spend the next three years working for AEW, where he became best known as a member of the lower-card stable The Wingmen with Peter Avalon, Ryan Nemeth, and JD Drake. He would depart AEW shortly after the promotion ceased "AEW Dark" and "AEW Dark: Elevation," and has since continued to work sparingly on the independent circuit.

With Bononi's job done, he will join everyone else in watching what Grace and Page do next. The Knockouts Champion will appear on "NXT" next week, facing Stevie Turner. While it's unknown what Page will be doing next week, he is expected in "NXT" for the long-haul, having signed a contract with WWE.