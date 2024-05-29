AEW Collision Viewership & Ratings Report: 5/25/24

After unexpectedly drawing its best number of the year two weeks ago, "AEW Collision" looked set for a hard weekend this past Saturday. Not only did the show have to go up against the NBA and NHL Playoffs, as has become the norm over the past month, but "Collision" found itself airing outside its usual network, moving from TNT to TBS due to the NHL.

As it turned out, the circumstances would take it's toll on one aspect of "Collision's" rating, while having no effect on the other. Wrestlenomics reports that Saturday's "Collision" drew 415K total viewers and 0.15 in the 18-49 demographic. Total viewership took a huge hit compared to the previous week, with the number falling 21% from 523K. In a total shocker, however, 18-49 held up completely, with the show featuring no increase or decline from the last week. In the four week average, "Collision's" total viewers were down 7% from 450K, while 18-49 was up 7% from 0.14.

In addition to the NBA and NHL Playoffs, "Collision" faced more sports competition from Fox's "Baseball Night in America," ultimately going up against all three head to head. Of the three, Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers did the most damage, drawing 6.482 million and 1.72 in 18-49. Meanwhile, Game 2 of the Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars series drew 1.460 and 0.47, while "Baseball" drew 1.942 and 0.33.

The go-home show for AEW Double or Nothing the next day, "Collision" was headlined by Bryan Danielson and FTR defeating Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, and Satnam Singh in trios action. The show also featured a surprise appearance from New Japan President Hiroshi Tanahashi, who teamed with Claudio Castagnoli and Daniel Garcia to defeat Lance Archer and The Righteous.