Tommy Dreamer Likens Dominik Mysterio's Situation To Classic WWE Pairing

One of the hottest topics of conversation in professional wrestling this week has been the show-closing angle to Monday's "WWE Raw," in which Liv Morgan kissed The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio after Mysterio accidentally helped Morgan defeat Becky Lynch. However, it seems very likely Morgan is only using Mysterio to get at the injured Rhea Ripley. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," former ECW and WWE star Tommy Dreamer explained why he thinks the storyline may be evoking a classic pairing from the promotion's past.

"Do you remember the time where Eddie Guerrero had to explain to Chyna — and he's like, 'Mamacita! Mamacita! Mami!' And he's chasing her down the hall because Chyna thought he was cheating on [her]," Dreamer said. "I'm like, 'Holy crap, they have the same exact scenario they can eventually do.'"

Guerrero and Chyna first became involved onscreen in 2000, the night after WWE WrestleMania 16. After about six months, their partnership came to a close when Chyna (and the entire WWE audience) was shown video footage of Guerrero in the locker room shower with two other women.

Monday's climactic kiss was part of an ongoing storyline that has seen Morgan attempting to win over Mysterio in the absence of Ripley, who was injured at the hands of Morgan last month. After Ripley was forced to relinquish the Women's World Championship, the title was won by Lynch before Morgan captured it at WWE King and Queen of the Ring last weekend. It now remains to be seen if Morgan can actually seduce Mysterio to her side, or if she'll simply try to convince Ripley that's the case.

As for the kiss itself, Dreamer believes that the moment should have had more build-up. Instead, the WWE production crew found themselves rushing to capture the moment before "Raw" went off the air.

