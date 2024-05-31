Bully Ray Says There Is A 'Monster Story' To Tell With This WWE Champion

Bully Ray has provided his thoughts about Liv Morgan defeating Becky Lynch for the WWE Women's World Championship at King and Queen of the Ring and has stated that the story between Morgan and the Judgment Day, specifically Dominik Mysterio, is a "monster story."

This past Monday on "WWE Raw," Lynch got her rematch against Morgan for the Women's World Championship in a steel cage in which Mysterio accidentally cost Lynch the title once again, allowing Morgan to retain. However, after the match, Mysterio received a kiss from Morgan as she walked back up the entranceway, thanking him for helping her retain the title. On "Busted Open Radio," Ray praised WWE for waiting to put the title on Morgan until King and Queen of the Ring and explained the several different storylines WWE has now created for themselves with the angle.

"I like Liv being champion right now. I like the way they've gotten there. I like the fact that they didn't just put that championship on Liv in that battle royal, now I think people are seeing why it was a better decision not to put the championship on her in the battle royal — or at least open-minded people. You put the championship on her in that battle royal, there's nowhere to go with her. With this, this is a monster story involved. The story of Liv and Dom, Dom and the Judgment Day, Dom and whatever happens when Rhea comes back, we're in the storytelling business, as you know."

The Hall of Famer also commented on the kiss between Morgan and Mysterio, calling the angle a "soap opera" and believes this will eventually lead to Dominik turning on Rhea Ripley.

