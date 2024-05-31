Dave Meltzer Speculates On Whether WWE Stars Will Show Up On TNA PPVs, Marigold Shows

The days of WWE being a relatively insular company seem to be over. The promotion has struck up a working relationship with TNA Wrestling, and plans to have WWE Superstars appear in Rossy Ogawa's Marigold aren't off the table either. TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace has already made a big statement on "WWE NXT," and Giulia has agreed to begin her WWE career once she has fulfilled all of her commitments with Marigold. According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, fans should expect to see more crossover in the near future.

Advertisement

"There's going to be more of this," Meltzer said. "It's going to be interesting to see who WWE sends both to Marigold and to TNA because they're supposed to be working with those two companies. I would presume that they would send TNA somebody for a pay-per-view, so probably Slammiversary."

TNA Slammiversary 2024 takes place on July 20 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, with the company also hosting its next major event, Against All Odds, on June 14 in Cicero, Illinois. As for Marigold, its inaugural tour of Japan is currently taking place at the time of writing, with the conclusion scheduled for the end of June. The company will host its next major event, Summer Destiny, on July 13 at Ryogoku Sumo Hall in Tokyo, which is expected to be headlined by Giulia facing Sareee – although Giulia is currently sidelined with an injury so it's unclear if that match takes place.

Advertisement

WWE has sent wrestlers to other companies sporadically in the last few years, with Shinsuke Nakamura, Karl Anderson, and Charlie Dempsey all traveling to different promotions in Japan. Shayna Baszler, meanwhile, was recently part of Josh Barnett's Bloodsport event for GCW.

Please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.