Jordynne Grace Talks Potential Relationship Between WWE & TNA After Royal Rumble

Lost in the shuffle of Netflix deals, lawsuits, and press conferences this past weekend was TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace entering WWE's Women's Royal Rumble, becoming the second TNA/Impact star to do so after Mickie James two years ago. While Grace was unable to score any eliminations, she lasted over 20 minutes in the match and earned rave reviews for her performance.

Speaking with "WrestlingNewsCo," Grace talked about the experience, most notably the opportunity to get to work with former WWE Women's Champion Bianca Belair, who would ultimately eliminate Grace from the match.

"I thought it was crazy," Grace said. "It's something I never thought I'd do. I never thought I'd be in the ring with Bianca. I think she's an amazing wrestler and an incredible athlete. And just to get that experience with her was so awesome to me. I know that she's...the other thing is, I know she's never done her finisher on the apron before. So just to be able to do that was...I mean that hurt, a lot, first of all. But it was just such a cool moment."

Grace made it clear that she was more than open to defending the Knockouts Title against Belair in TNA, should a partnership between WWE and TNA truly blossom. If nothing else, Grace believes there's a better chance than ever of it occurring.

"Now I think anything is possible," Grace said. "I didn't think there would ever...Mickie is one thing because she's been in WWE, she had a rapport there, but I've never wrestled at WWE. I've never been in NXT, never been on Raw, never been on SmackDown. I was never in the PC until last Thursday. So I honestly think anything can happen."

