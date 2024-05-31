Trevor Lee (Fka WWE's Cameron Grimes) Blasts Gable Steveson Following NFL Signing

The news that former Olympic wrestler and WWE hopeful Gable Steveson has signed with the National Football League created some confusion on Friday. Steveson, who was released from WWE earlier this month, has never played football before in his life — ESPN reported that his Buffalo Bills workout was the first time he'd ever even put on a pair of cleats — and many wondered what position the Bills could possibly want him to play. Shortly after the news broke, another recently released WWE star, Trevor Lee (formerly known as Cameron Grimes), provided his opinion, and he didn't mince words.

"Whichever one requires the least amount work and has other people make him look good I'm assuming?" Lee posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). "Wait wrong sport...."

Whichever one requires the least amount work and has other people make him look good I'm assuming? Wait wrong sport.... https://t.co/mszMFXOHj8 — Trevor Lee (@TrevorLeePro) May 31, 2024

While harsh, Lee's comment does seem to confirm what Dave Meltzer reported on "Wrestling Observer Radio" after Steveson's release, which was that Steveson "wasn't cutting it." Meltzer specifically called out Steveson's lack of charisma in a pair of dark matches with Lee, which took place before a pair of January episodes of "WWE SmackDown." Those contests ended up being two of the final three matches in Steveson's WWE career. He wrestled 17 matches in total, with only the first one — a double count-out draw against Baron Corbin at "WWE NXT" The Great American Bash in July 2023 — being televised. That was also the only WWE match Steveson wasn't booked to win. His final match was another pre-"SmackDown" dark match in February, this time against Cedric Alexander.

