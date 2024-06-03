Backstage News On Original Plan For WWE NXT Battleground Prior To Ethan Page Signing

Former AEW and Impact Wrestling star Ethan Page made a surprise debut on "WWE NXT" last week, attacking WWE NXT Champion Trick Williams and revealing that he was behind the attacks on Meta-Four that took place earlier in May. Prior to the attack angles, it seemed as though Meta-Four's Noam Dar was set to challenge Williams for the title next, and a recent report on "Wrestling Observer Radio" seems to confirm those original plans.

"Noam was originally going to [challenge Williams at Battleground] and he's out," Dave Meltzer said. "They needed a new opponent for Trick. ... Trick and Noam Dar was the scheduled main event for that Battleground."

Meltzer then stated that he was not totally sure if Dar was injured or if the company pulled him from the match because Page became available. However, because of the fact that Dar was written off TV, Meltzer believes an injury is the most likely scenario.

Page's debut came just under a month after he announced the expiration of his AEW contract. His last match in the promotion took place in December, when Page lost to Kenny Omega on an episode of "AEW Collision." It would be Omega's final match before being diagnosed with diverticulitis, which has kept Omega out of action since.

Despite reports to the contrary, Page has denied signing a contract with WWE, though it seems the wrestler is attempting to further the storyline between himself and Williams. Page said he'd be waiting for a call from "NXT" officials to give Williams a shot at revenge, and it looks as though Battleground will host the match. That event will take place this Sunday, June 9, with Battleground serving as the first WWE event to take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.