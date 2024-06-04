WWE Star Sheamus Has A Message For Ludwig Kaiser

On last night's "WWE Raw," the "Celtic Warrior" Sheamus went one on one with Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser in an excellent contest for the opening match of the show. This was Sheamus' first televised match since losing to GUNTHER last month when they renewed their rivalry in the first round of the King of the Ring tournament. Although GUNTHER was nowhere to be seen to support Kaiser in his match against Sheamus, the former NXT Tag Team Champion didn't seem to need help from the "Ring General," as he defeated the Celtic Warrior after a heated 13-minute battle.

Sheamus has now taken to social media to share that he'll be coming for revenge, while also attaching a photo of himself with wounds on his chest after eating several chops from Kaiser throughout the match. "Oh the receipt.. is gonna be so damn sweet. #glovesareoff"

Oh the receipt.. is gonna be so damn sweet. #glovesareoff pic.twitter.com/1WAegrD7R7 — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) June 4, 2024

It's still uncertain whether or not Sheamus and GUNTHER will participate in a fourth match together, as it seems like the "Brawling Brute" is currently focused on getting a win back against Kaiser. However, it's worth noting that Sheamus has yet to defeat GUNTHER in one on one competition, falling short in matches on both "Raw" and "WWE SmackDown," as well as their classic at Clash at the Castle 2022. After defeating Sheamus, the Imperium leader advanced to the finals of the King of the Ring tournament, where he would be victorious over Randy Orton and become the 22nd King of the Ring winner in WWE history.

