AEW Collision Viewership & Ratings Report: 6/1/24

Even as it's dealt with pre-emptions, moving to different networks, and tough competition from the NBA and NHL postseason, "AEW Collision" has remained relatively firm in the ratings on Saturday night over the past month. That gave the show some hope that it could do an even bigger rating than usual this past Saturday, with the NBA Playoffs on pause following the end of the Eastern and Western Conference Finals.

Advertisement

Instead, things went in the other direction. Wrestlenomics and SpoilerTV report that Saturday's "Collision" drew 378K total viewers and 0.11 in the coveted 18-49 demographic. The numbers were down across the board, with total viewership falling 9% from last week's 415K, while 18-49 was down more significantly, dropping 27% from 0.15. The show was also down 16% and 21% in each category over the four week average, drawing their lowest total viewership number since March 30 and their lowest in 18-49 since May 11.

While there was no NBA in sight, "Collision" still faced sports competition, with the NHL Playoffs rising up to cause problems. Game 6 of the Florida Panthers vs. New York Rangers series on ABC, which saw the Panthers win to advance to the Stanley Cup Finals, drew 3.016 million viewers and a robust 0.80 in 18-49 while going directly against "Collision." AEW also dealt with competition from the UFC prelims, which drew 1.103 million and 0.48, also airing directly opposite "Collision" on ESPN.

Advertisement

"Collision" was headlined by AEW International Champion and #1 contender for the AEW World Title Will Ospreay, who defended his championship against Kyle O'Reilly. The show also featured Roderick Strong defeating Lio Rush in the show's opening bout, a precursor to Strong receiving a World Title shot against Swerve Strickland this Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite."