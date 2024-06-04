WWE Star Tiffany Stratton Discusses Company Collaborating With Other Promotions

Cross-promotion has always been something that has gotten wrestling fans excited, with the success of shows like AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door being a prime example. WWE are getting in on the action in 2024 by working with TNA, with Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace stepping up to challenge Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship at Battleground on June 9. It seems that the idea of working with other promotions has got some WWE stars rather excited, with Tiffany Stratton being one of them. She was recently a guest on "Battleground Podcast," where the "WWE Smackdown" star asserted that working with other companies will broaden the horizon for some members of the WWE roster.

"I think it's so cool that we have people coming over from different promotions and stuff like that," Stratton said. "I definitely feel like it brings more eyes on the company for sure, but it also kind of broadens our roster. I feel like Roxanne Perez versus Jordynne Grace is a match people definitely [have had] in their dream matches before and they're both in separate companies, and the fact that maybe the possibility is there to get other talents from different companies I feel like opens up so many different dream matches, opportunities and stuff like that, so I think it's very cool."

TNA isn't the only company WWE have worked with so far this year. NXT star Charlie Dempsey has already traveled to both All Japan Pro Wrestling and GCW since the turn of the new year, with Shayna Baszler also working for GCW over WrestleMania weekend. Former STARDOM owner Rossy Ogawa is also hoping to incorporate WWE stars into his new promotion Marigold, with that company's current top star Giulia having already agreed to join WWE later on this year once she recovers from injury.

