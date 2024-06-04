WWE Raw Viewership & Ratings Report: 6/3/24

While the NBA Finals and NHL Stanley Cup Finals are still out there on the horizon, the delayed start of each series until this Thursday and Saturday has opened the door for wrestling to have a bit of a break from stiff competition. Last night's "WWE Raw" became the first show to not have to face playoff competition, and some wondered if this would lead to "Raw" getting a bit of a spike in viewership.

Unfortunately for the red brand, that wasn't quite the case. Wrestlenomics and PWTorch report that last night's "Raw" drew 1.679 million viewers, and 0.53 in the all-too important 18-49 demographic. While the drops weren't steep, both numbers were down from last Monday, with total viewership declining 1% from 1.690 million, while 18-49 fell 4% from 0.55. Results were mixed compared to the four week average, with total viewership up 1% from 1.658 million, while 18-49 was down 2% from 0.54.

The same mixed messages were there in comparison year over year. "Raw's" current Q2 average of 1.754 million total viewers was down 3% from 2023's average of 1.804, though the 18-49 average of 0.58 was up 2% from 0.57. Compared to June 2023, "Raw" was down across the board, with this year's average of 1.679 million down 7% from 1.804 million, while the 18-49 average of 0.53 was down 4% from last year's 0.55.

"Raw" featured eight matches on last night's show, including WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest facing Rey Mysterio in a non title match. The show also saw the continuation of Liv Morgan's seduction of Dominik Mysterio, and Chad Gable was announced as Sami Zayn's next challenger for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at Clash of the Castle, as questions regarding Gable's contract status continue to swirl.