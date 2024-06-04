Dave Meltzer Assesses Chad Gable's WWE Contract Situation

Seemingly out of nowhere, late May/early June has morphed into contract season, particularly for WWE. Over the last several weeks, reports have emerged that several WWE stars are either set to become free agents, including Natalya, Angel, and Ricochet, or, in the case of Becky Lynch, have already seen their contracts expire. Then there's Chad Gable, who's contract with WWE is set to expire later this week, even as he continues to be a featured presence on WWE Raw."

On Tuesday morning's "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer became the latest figure to assess Gable's current situation, confirming that Gable's deal is still set to expire and that, as of now, he has yet to sign a new contract. However, Meltzer remains skeptical that fans will be seeing Gable wrestling elsewhere, stating that WWE didn't want Gable to depart, and that the odds that he would were "relatively small."

Nevertheless, on the off chance Gable does choose to explore his options, it's believed he won't be lacking in suitors. Multiple companies are thought to be preparing offers for Gable in the event he becomes available, with it being said that several wrestlers outside of WWE have pushed for their promotions to pursue him. The interest extends beyond wrestling as well, as it's believed several MMA promotions would also be interested in Gable's services.

While Gable's contract is reportedly set to expire this weekend, it appears he has at least committed to WWE through their Clash at the Castle PLE, which is set to take place on June 15 in Glasgow, Scotland. The former four time WWE Tag Team Champion will have a prominent spot on the card, challenging rival Sami Zayn for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.