WWE Raw Viewership & Ratings Report, 5/27/2024

As the calendar gets set to turn over to June, WWE entered Monday night's "Raw" with several questions on how the rating would go. While the promotion was coming off WWE King and Queen of the Ring this past weekend in Saudi Arabia, suggesting a potential post PLE bump, the show was once again faced with competition from the NBA and NHL Playoffs.

Ultimately, "Raw's" numbers were largely unaffected week over week. Wrestlenomics reports that Monday's show drew 1.690 million total viewers, and 0.55 in the 18-49 demographic. While both categories were down from last week, the drops were minimal, with total viewership falling 2% 1.733 million, while 18-49 also fell just 2% from 0.56. The numbers were positive compared to the four week average, with total viewership and 18-49 each up 2% from 1.656 and 0.54 respectively.

While the ratings have yet to be released for the NBA or NHL Playoffs, both sports likely drew huge numbers against "Raw." The NBA featured Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, which saw the Boston Celtics defeat the Indiana Pacers to secure a sweet and a trip to the NBA Finals. Meanwhile in the NHL, the Dallas Stars rallied back to defeat the Edmonton Oilers 5-3 in Game 3, taking a 2-1 series lead.

Though "Raw" did deal with the fallout from King and Queen of the Ring, the show got people talking due to Becky Lynch, who came up short in trying to regain the WWE Women's World Championship from Liv Morgan in a steel cage match. At the moment, it appears the match will be Lynch's last in a WWE ring for sometime, as her contract with the promotion is set to expire this Saturday, with Lynch expected to take time off, regardless of her decision.