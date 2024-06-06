AEW Dynamite, 6/5/2024 - 3 Things We Loved And 3 Things We Hated

Stephanie Vaquer has it. She has the aesthetic, she has the talent, and she has the international experience to become one of the top women in the wrestling industry, period. Even if she hasn't wrestled on AEW television, there is no way she earned the moniker of "belt collector" without an intense, fiery passion for this business, and some damn-good in-ring ability to back it up.

Advertisement

What's the one way you can crush that fire before it even ignites the hearts of the American audience? Put her up against someone who has a 2-0 record — someone who is so beloved by the wrestling community that booking her to lose is practically inconceivable — and make it a title-for-title match, for...some reason.

Jokes aside, it makes a lot of sense to make this match title-for-title. After the stipulation shenanigans of the other company this past pay-per-view cycle, it is almost refreshing to hear it put plain and simple: "Yes, this will be a title-for-title match". Both women are champions, and it is expected that a champion defend their title at big pay-per-view matches with high stakes. There is little to no reason that this match can't be title-for-title — AEW has carried NJPW titles on their shows before, and NJPW has hosted AEW stars (recently, too). It makes perfect sense that this match is a title-for-title contest, but that doesn't necessarily mean it's a good idea.

Advertisement

Ever since Moné debuted outside of WWE, her reputation has preceded her. She is one of the most recognized and iconic women's wrestlers of this time. Her reputation as a legend in the flesh precedes her, yes, but it goes way past her crowd appeal and into the logistics of her booking. Promoters are afraid to let her take a loss — if it weren't for her shattered ankle, she would've had only one loss on her record since leaving WWE. Promoters are afraid of her fanbase coming for them, and accusing them of booking her poorly just like her previous employer. As such, anybody that comes for Moné is going to be taking a loss, plain and simple.

It would've been just an unfortunate result of the circumstances for Vaquer to go 0-2 against Moné if her NJPW Strong Women's Championship was not on the line. However, when her arguably most visible and career-launching title is on the line in a contest that she will certainly lose? It just leaves a sour taste — new-on-the-scene talent is being stifled to build up someone who is clearly well-established, to the point where booking her to be anything but dominant is a death sentence for a promoter. Sure, Vaquer may still have her CMLL titles, but even in Mexico, CMLL is one of the lowest-rated wrestling programs. Her NJPW Strong Women's Championship is key to her international visibility, and we are going to stifle her momentum for what? To give Moné a title she doesn't need?

Advertisement

To be clear, this is not an attack on Moné. She is one of the most coveted performers, and for good reason. However, there is no good reason for her to win that title right now, other than the fact that she's super popular. Sure, winning the NJPW Strong Women's Championship would be a nice full-circle moment to when she broke her ankle, but after the moment subsides, what is she going to do with it? This title would add little to Moné's current status or character (unless we're going to make her a belt collector as well, but that is currently unknown). It is much more valuable and well-used in the hands of someone like Vaquer, who is on the verge of breaking out in the North American wrestling scene.

There is no reason Moné can't be booked to take a loss, and while there isn't a rule in the promoter's bible that expressly prohibits it, nobody is willing to put out their neck to book her to lose. In that sense, Moné isn't truly elevating and diversifying the women's division — she is simply a figurehead for it, and not much more. We've been put in an un-winnable situation, and all we can hope is that Moné and Vaquer have a great match before the Chilean belt collector is ultimately buried at Forbidden Door.

Advertisement

Written by Angeline Phu