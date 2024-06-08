New WWE SmackDown QR Code Leads To A Letter Thanking Fans: 'This Is All Because Of You'
Another night, another clue from Uncle Howdy.
As we get closer to their presumed reveal date, fans are getting more messages related to the mysterious faction somehow related to the lore surrounding the late Bray Wyatt. There was one this past Monday on "WWE Raw" that promised an interruption on "Raw Talk" while also leading sharp-eyed fans to strange poetry and images from a journal. On Friday's "WWE SmackDown," Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman were talking backstage when yet another QR Code flashed across the screen, and this case, viewers who followed the code were treated to a message seemingly addressed to the fans themselves.
The code leads to a page on WWE's website with "gratitude" in the URL. An icon of a letter comes up which, when clicked, reveals a typed message in Notepad. The letter starts out from a reflective and grateful place, but in true Wyatt form, it takes a dark turn before the end.
'The blood that rains down drips from your hands'
"Hello," the letter begins. "For now, I'm not speaking to them. I intend this for you.
"You helped him find his way and guided him back home. You found him so I could open his eyes. A new journey began. But we never know how long a journey will last. What I knew to be true was no more. Suddenly, I found myself without a path. I believed myself to be lost. I allowed myself to be blinded. I was going to let the cave win. But I did not stay that way. I found my way out of darkness. I saw what was expected of me and I accepted the cost.
"I admit, it wasn't easy. I feared you had forgotten. But you remembered. You remembered who we are. You remembered who you are. Thank you. This is all because of you. We were never the chosen ones. We just wanted to belong. And now we do.
"I know, I can't wait to see you too. I appreciate your excitement. It won't be long now. I just wanted to say thank you. We have become more than we can imagine. Their stories will be told. Their pain will be worth it. And it's all because of you.
"You did this. This is all your fault. The blood that rains down drips from your hands. Thank you."
'You shall behold what we have become'
After closing the letter, a message pops up that reads "Who is to blame?" The word "who" is in bold and moves; when it's clicked, an image of a finger pointing at the reader comes up. When the icon is clicked, the following words appear: "remember. recapitulate. prepare." Each word is a link — "remember" leads to the "kintsugi" web page unlocked in a previous clue, while "recapitulate" leads to last Friday's clues.
"Prepare," however, leads to the WWE opening video. Once it gets to "Forever, Together," the video glitches and text appears on the screen.
"I have shown you signs and wonders, yet you do not believe?" it reads. "I offered you hope. freedom from the pit. You spit in my face. Mock my family. Question my timing. One last chance. An opportunity to repent. But my patience runs thin. There is a reckoning coming. Your belief is indifferent. It is inevitable. You will learn you are finite. And you shall behold what we have become. A massacre is coming."
As has been previously reported, the so-called "Wyatt 6" are expected to include absent main rosters stars Nikki Cross and Dexter Lumis, "WWE NXT" star Joe Gacy, a returning Erick Rowan, and a character played by Wyatt's brother, Taylor Rotunda, be it Uncle Howdy, Bo Dallas, or someone else entirely. While the name of the group is mere fan speculation as of this writing, many fans believe the sixth member of the group is Wyatt himself (with them in spirit), while others expect the involvement of former Fiend associate Alexa Bliss.