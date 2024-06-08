New WWE SmackDown QR Code Leads To A Letter Thanking Fans: 'This Is All Because Of You'

"Hello," the letter begins. "For now, I'm not speaking to them. I intend this for you.

"You helped him find his way and guided him back home. You found him so I could open his eyes. A new journey began. But we never know how long a journey will last. What I knew to be true was no more. Suddenly, I found myself without a path. I believed myself to be lost. I allowed myself to be blinded. I was going to let the cave win. But I did not stay that way. I found my way out of darkness. I saw what was expected of me and I accepted the cost.

Advertisement

"I admit, it wasn't easy. I feared you had forgotten. But you remembered. You remembered who we are. You remembered who you are. Thank you. This is all because of you. We were never the chosen ones. We just wanted to belong. And now we do.

"I know, I can't wait to see you too. I appreciate your excitement. It won't be long now. I just wanted to say thank you. We have become more than we can imagine. Their stories will be told. Their pain will be worth it. And it's all because of you.

"You did this. This is all your fault. The blood that rains down drips from your hands. Thank you."