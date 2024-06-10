WWE NXT Tag Champs Nathan Frazer & Axiom Demand Challengers, Top TNA Team Responds

TNA and WWE's recent working relationship could result in another match on "WWE NXT" television as a TNA tag team has teased a match with NXT Tag Team Champions, Nathan Frazer and Axiom, after "NXT" Battleground.

Advertisement

Frazer and Axiom successfully defended their titles at Sunday's show against Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, and Frazer laid out a challenge to any tag team. TNA star Chris Bey seemingly answered the challenge, hinting that he and tag team partner Ace Austin could face the duo in the future.

Bey and Austin are two-time TNA World Tag Team Champions, with their last reign ending earlier this year when they were defeated by Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards. Both TNA stars have had one match in WWE so far, with Bey losing to Ariya Daivari on "205 Live" in 2019, while Austin lost a tag team match against Lucha House Party in 2018.

Advertisement

WWE's relationship with TNA has resulted in TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace featuring on "NXT" television a few times, with her winning against Stevie Turner on the June 4 edition of "NXT," while she lost to "NXT" Women's Champion Roxanne Perez at Battleground. WWE and TNA's partnership could continue even after Battleground as several TNA executives were backstage for the show, which included the promotion's president, Anthony Cicione.