WWE's Big E Shouts Out First NXT Women's North American Champ: 'Congrats, You Star!'

WWE star Big E has congratulated Kelani Jordan on her recent win at "NXT" Battleground, where she became the inaugural "NXT" Women's North American Champion.

The former WWE Champion praised Jordan's growth on X, highlighting how the transition from college athletics to pro wrestling is a difficult task.

"Been a joy to watch @kelani_wwe's growth. I was there for her tryout just a couple years ago. Transitioning from college athletics to this industry of ours is not easy. And she's smoking it. Congrats, you star!" said Big E.

The new champion responded to Big E, expressing her gratitude and stating that she didn't imagine that she would have this moment. "Omg thank you Big E!!!! You're right, it's not easy at all! Walking into that tryout, I would've never imagined this moment. Sooo grateful 🙏🏽✨," said the "NXT" star.

Big E was one of the members of the WWE tryout team at SummerSlam 2022 where Jordan was signed. She was one of the fourteen who was signed by WWE at the tryouts in Nashville, TN, over the SummerSlam weekend.

Jordan won the Women's North American Championship at Battleground, defeating Michin, Sol Ruca, Fallon Henley, Jaida Parker, and Lash Legend in a ladder match. The win began her first title reign in WWE, just a year after debuting on "NXT." Before debuting in WWE, Jordan was a collegiate gymnast, winning over 20 titles, and was later signed by WWE in 2022 following which she trained at the WWE Performance Center.