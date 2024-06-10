Former WWE NXT Tag Champ Teases Involvement In Wes Lee Storyline After Battleground

Former WWE star Nash Carter, who goes by the name Zachary Wentz in TNA Wrestling, has offered help to his former tag team partner and current "WWE NXT" star Wes Lee following "NXT" Battleground.

At the Battleground Premium Live Event, Lee was in a triple threat match for the North American Championship against champion Oba Femi and Gallus' Joe Coffey. During the match, Coffey's partners Mark Coffey and Wolfgang appeared by ringside and interfered in the match, which led Lee to attack them. Femi capitalized on the distraction to win and retain his title. After Battleground, Lee's former tag team partner Wentz suggested that he is only a call away if he needed help.

"We're only one call away.📲💚💨" said Wentz to Lee.

We're only one call away.📲💚💨 https://t.co/q11abTo68s — Zachary Wentz (@ZacharyWentz) June 10, 2024

Lee and Wentz joined WWE in 2020 and debuted in 2021 as MSK, and during their time together as a team, they won the "NXT" Tag Team titles on two occasions. But, their partnership was cut short after Wentz was fired from WWE for posting a photo of him doing a Nazi salute. He later returned to TNA Wrestling, teaming up with Trey Miguel and winning the TNA World Tag Team Championships.

There is a possibility that Wentz could return to WWE to help his former tag team partner as WWE and TNA have a working relationship that has seen the likes of Jordynne Grace and Ash By Elegance appear on WWE programming, most recently at Battleground.

