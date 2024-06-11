Chyna's Biggest Regret Is A Heartbreaking Reminder Of Her Downward Spiral

On January 29, 2016, Laurer uploaded a video to her YouTube channel, TOKYO CHYNA, in which the former WWE Superstar gave her fans an update on things were going in her life. Laurer explained that she had been having trouble communicating with WWE as she was ready to mend fences with her former employers, even stating that she was trying to convey her desire to rebuild her relationship with the company via the WWE Hall of Fame.

"I don't want to show up at all these places with all my brothers and sisters that I was in the trenches with, on the road with, that I love, that were a huge part of my life, to see them now and feel awkward because of the repercussions of the battle with the WWE. It's just something I would love to resolve, and I haven't been able to do that on television and radio and Howard Stern's and TMZ's...I'd like to just be able to do this privately where I can atone and say I'm sorry for the things that I've done. And I do — I feel bad about having said certain things under duress and pain and things that I haven't resolved privately, and that's all I want to do."

Despite deserving a place in the WWE Hall of Fame, Paul Levesque stated in 2015 that Chyna's adult film career prohibited her from being included. However, that changed in 2019 when Chyna was inducted as part of D-Generation X, with the remaining members of the group dedicating a portion of their induction speech to a woman Shawn Michaels praised for being the ultimately trailblazer. Chyna's legacy deserves to be celebrated, and fans remember her contributions to the business.

If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

