Report: WWE Star To Make Final Appearance On Tonight's Raw

Only days after news emerged that his contract with WWE was set to expire later this summer, all the drama surrounding Ricochet's decision seemed to be sucked out of the room when it was revealed he had given WWE his notice with the intent on leaving the promotion over the weekend. And for those fans hoping to see Ricochet in a WWE ring one last time, their best chance may be in just a few hours time on tonight's "Raw."

PWInsider Elite reports that the current plan regarding Ricochet is for his final WWE appearance to occur on "Raw," with the former WWE Intercontinental and United States Champion having no remaining dates booked with WWE afterward. As such, the only thing keeping Ricochet in WWE following tonight would be a change of heart on Ricochet's end.

Those close to Ricochet also confirmed that there was nothing "up in the air" regarding his decision, as some had suggested, and that he had given his notice before news had broken over the weekend. Regardless of what Ricochet's next move will be, it will be under the Ricochet name, which he has owned dating back to his days competing on the independent circuit and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

News of Ricochet's departure had led to speculation from some fans that it could lead to his fiancee, WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin, also leaving the promotion. That is not the case, as Irvin has a separate WWE contract to Ricochet's, and there is nothing to the idea she could be leaving WWE any time soon.