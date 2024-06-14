Swerve Strickland Discusses AEW Match That Made Him Want To 'Push The Envelope'

As Swerve Strickland sits atop the throne of AEW as World Champion, it's easy to trace his ascension in the promotion back to his late 2023 feud with "Hangman" Adam Page. Facing off twice at AEW WrestleDream and AEW Full Gear in October and November, Strickland emerged victorious in both matches, with many believing their second encounter, a violent and controversial Texas Death match, springboarded him to World Title status.

Strickland relived the match again last week when he sat down with Z100 New York's "Superstar Crossover." The AEW World Champion credited the willingness of him and Page to just go crazy and do whatever was necessary to make the match a classic.

"We went out there and [were] just like 'Whatever's under that ring is fair game,'" Swerve said. "I think that's another thing with Hangman...Hangman's been known to push the boundaries. I'm someone that wants to push it just as much as he does. That's where that really made it something crazy. We just kept wanting to push the envelope more and more and more. And it's weird; I have a history of doing that in Los Angeles, cause Lucha Underground was in Boyle Heights, with me and [AR] Fox, another one who just wanted to push it and push it and push it more.

"I kind of have this hybrid style like 'Wait, there's great athleticism in this too.' It's not just plunder...everything makes sense...without all this stuff, this is a great match too. These are great performers, these are great athletes. But then, you add in elements. These are still great performers, these are great athletes, they are just brutal."