Bully Ray Explains Why Ricochet's Treatment On WWE Raw Has Him Scratching His Head

With Ricochet reportedly intending to leave WWE at the conclusion of his current contract, WWE seemingly wrote him off television by sending him crashing through a car windshield (via Bron Breakker) on this week's episode of "WWE Raw." While reports indicate that this glass-shattering incident likely marked Ricochet's last WWE appearance, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray isn't completely sure that is the case. On an episode of "Busted Open Radio," Ray explained why, noting that his line of thinking was strictly based on the events he saw unfold on television.

"Wouldn't it be easier to just do everything that they did, throw him in a meat wagon, and drive away? That's the cookie cutter way to do it. Why [is Ricochet's real-life fiance] Samantha Irvin in the ambulance?" Ray questioned. "Why did you put that out there? Why did you need to button that up the way you did? Why did you need to remind me about something that you only put your toe in the water with in the past, when it benefited the heel?"

"That got me thinking that maybe at the eleventh hour, things had changed," Ray continued. "I can be completely wrong, but based on what I saw on my television last night, I'm scratching my head, because if that's me and I have the pencil, I'm not putting Samantha Irvin in the back of the truck. I'm not reminding anybody that they're together on this dude's last night in my territory."

Apart from a 2023 feud also involving "The Maverick" Logan Paul, the real-life relationship between Ricochet and "WWE Raw" ring announcer Samanthan Irvin has largely been kept away from WWE storylines. During this week's episode of "Raw" however, it once again came to the surface, as a distraught Irvin accompanied Ricochet on his ambulance ride to a medical facility following his attack. Given Irvin's involvement in the segment, Ray believes there is a possibility that Ricochet makes a return in a few weeks, after Breakker "impose[s] his will" on Irvin.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.