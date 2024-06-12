Adam Copeland Explains 'Change' He's Experienced While With AEW

Last October, the man formerly known as Edge made his AEW debut under his real name, Adam Copeland. In the months since, Copeland has shared the ring with more than two dozen wrestlers, from his debut against Griff Garrison to the recent Barbed Wire Steel Cage match against Malakai Black. Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Copeland looked back on his run thus far, highlighting which aspect has stood out the most to him.

Advertisement

"I enjoyed everything I've done so much, and that bled through on-screen," Copeland stated. "I changed a lot of what I was doing. Change makes a lot of people uncomfortable. It keeps me alive. Change is fun. I got to change and wrestle a whole new roster."

One of the benefits of working in AEW, according to Copeland, is having the ability to go from wrestling a monster like Brody King on a Wednesday before having a technical showdown with Kyle O'Reilly on a Saturday, which Copeland did last month. The wrestler also listed Penta El Zero Miedo and Minoru Suzuki as opponents that he's enjoyed blending styles with.

"Coming to AEW, I have that opportunity to show [different styles of wrestling]," Copeland continued. "It's not that WWE didn't, but there becomes a certain formula, especially when you're only kicking around every few months. And it's just the tip of the iceberg. I've only worked with a quarter of the roster."

Advertisement

Though he's eager to get back in the ring, Copeland fractured his tibia last month at AEW Double or Nothing and will likely be out of action until later this year. Still, the former Brood member couldn't help but poke some fun at an old friend and in-ring rival, blaming Christian Cage for the injury despite admitting elsewhere that it was entirely his own fault.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Sports Illustrated with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.