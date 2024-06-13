Ricochet's Top 5 WWE Matches

As the old saying goes, you never forget your first.

After signing with WWE in January 2018, Ricochet appeared at live events and in dark matches for nearly two months before arriving in "WWE NXT" and entering a six-way ladder match to determine the inaugural NXT North American Champion. Fans of companies like New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Dragon Gate, and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla were already familiar with what Ricochet could do, but many WWE fans might not have understood the hype — which is why having his first official bout be a ladder match was a stroke of genius. Ricochet's first real move in this entire match was a springboard shooting star press to the outside, and from that moment on, fans came to their feet every time "The One and Only" entered the ring.

With this being a six-person match, Ricochet doesn't get all of the spotlight, but he makes the most of it when it falls on him. Whether it's bumping around Lars Sullivan and Killian Dain to make them look like two unstoppable juggernauts or moonsaulting out of the ring while being tipped off a ladder, Ricochet made sure that whatever time he had on camera, he was the one the fans were following.

The match ends with Ricochet nearly getting his hands on the title before Adam Cole tips him off the ladder to claim the gold for himself. It's dangerous, it goes at 100 miles per hour, and at times it can almost feel like too much. However, this is one of the best ladder matches of all time, and Ricochet is a big reason why.

