Video: Jack Perry Cuts Promo At AEW Dynamite (With Dustin Rhodes' Blood Still On Him)

Over the last year, Jack Perry has done it all, from going through real glass to backstage altercations to being scapegoated to even walking through fire and coming out the other end to win Anarchy in the Arena for The Elite. Now, in just a few weeks time at AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door, Perry will look to climb a ladder to win the AEW TNT Championship, officially qualifying for the match last night with a bloody victory over Dustin Rhodes.

Advertisement

As he's been wont to do since returning to AEW at Dynasty, Perry cut an exclusive social media promo following "Dynamite" last night. Still covered in Rhodes' blood, Perry stated it didn't matter "what anybody says, what anybody does," for Perry had been "chosen by the universe," due to all the obstacles he had faced, and all the sacrifices he had made over the last year. Perry made clear, however, that those sacrifices weren't for the wrestling business, which he defiantly stated he "didn't give a s**t" about.

Instead, Perry framed his sacrifices in the name of "the true spirit of AEW," accusing people who had come into AEW years after its formation of trying to poison that spirit. Perry echoed a common decree of his over the past few weeks that everyone in AEW had to make sacrifices, and declared that "one way or another," he would be TNT Champion by the time Forbidden Door came to a close.

Advertisement

EXCLUSIVE! Now that he's secured his spot in the TNT Championship Ladder Match at #ForbiddenDoor, "Scapegoat" @boy_myth_legend will continue to sacrifice for the true spirit of #AEW. pic.twitter.com/8DV2kzYBZJ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 13, 2024

Perry will face stiff competition in the TNT Title ladder match from Konosuke Takeshita, Ring of Honor World Champion Mark Briscoe, and several other competitors. The next person to qualify for the ladder match will be determined this Saturday at "AEW Collision," when Dante Martin goes one on one with Shane Taylor Promotions' Lee Moriarty.