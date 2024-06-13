Will Ospreay Shares Shot From AEW Dynamite: 'It Just Feels Right'

Ahead of their match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door later this month, Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland came face-to-face in the ring to conclude last night's "AEW Dynamite." The segment saw Ospreay swipe the AEW World Championship out of Strickland's hand, putting it on his shoulder to carry alongside the AEW International Championship. This morning, Ospreay posted a still image from the shot to X along with a brief reflection.

It just feels right. pic.twitter.com/mlC0z1pTNc — Will Ospreay • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) June 13, 2024

Before the show came to a close, Strickland was able to grab the title back from Ospreay and took the opportunity to whisper a warning into his challenger's ear, telling Ospreay he was fortunate Strickland didn't take things further after that stunt. Following Ospreay's post on social media this morning, Strickland had another response to share, referencing the recent public feud between rappers Kendrick Lamer and Drake. Posting a picture of himself watching Ospreay from the side of the ring, Strickland added a quote from Lamar: "The biggest hater."

Just minutes prior to his meeting with Strickland, Ospreay successfully defended the International Championship against Rey Fenix with the Swerve Stomp. This successfully drew Strickland out to the ring to set up the closing minutes of the show.

Strickland also opened "Dynamite" last night, getting involved in a promo that saw The Elite announce their involvement in this year's Blood & Guts match while also extending an invitation for Strickland to join their team. The champion declined, implying that he will lead the opposing team when Blood & Guts takes place on July 24. Before worrying about that, Strickland will defend the AEW World Championship against Ospreay at Forbidden Door on June 30.