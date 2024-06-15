One Last WWE SmackDown QR Code Spells Out Wyatt Stable Debut Date, Hints At Characters

Potentially one of the final QR codes surrounding the new Wyatt 6 faction honoring the late Bray Wyatt was revealed on "WWE SmackDown" on Friday, and scanning it led fans to even more than the still running countdown clock ending during the upcoming episode of "WWE Raw." When fans click the top raven symbol on the page featuring the countdown, they're directed to the previously revealed "kintsugi" page featuring Uncle Howdy's old journal entries, but with a new addition.

When fans scroll down to the bottom of the page, a recycling bin now appears. When clicked on, a pop-up appears asking for a password. The hint included on the pop-up says, "You're welcome." When "thank you" is typed in the box, six image files are revealed, titled "U," "E," "D," "N," "J," and "5." The file names seemingly reference the rumored members of the stable, Uncle Howdy, Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis, Nikki Cross, and Joe Gacy, with the five alluding to the five members mentioned. When each file is clicked, it directs a user to a photo. One the letter files, drawings are seen, seemingly depicting figures in masks, potentially what each character may be wearing when the faction debuts on "Raw."

When the "5" file is clicked, an image is revealed showing the date "6.17.24" written on a piece of paper, the same date as when the countdown ends. The phrase "You will behold what we have become" is also written. Fans on social media also noted that one of the earlier QR codes had a link titled "uednj51a," and many believe the "1a" alludes to Alexa Bliss being the final member of the Wyatt 6. Bliss has not been seen on WWE programming since revealing she was pregnant.

These images form the string "UEDNJ5" One of the earliest QR code links was named "uednj51a" What, or who, is 1A? 👀#Smackdown pic.twitter.com/NcA8JjnDwA — ⭕ SlamX ⭕ (@SubToSlamX) June 14, 2024

The debut date for the Wyatt 6 was initially revealed in Monday's QR code during "Raw," which first led to the countdown. The biggest clues as to the date and just who may be involved were revealed during a Twitch stream on May 23, where Uncle Howdy seemingly wrote letters to his stablemates.