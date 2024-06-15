WWE SmackDown 6/14/2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Where has Apollo Crews been? I understand he was on TV last week and got taken out by Legado del Fantasma, but ... why? The week before that, he was on TV and was defeated by Andrade. Before that, the last thing of note that Crews has done outside of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal was another loss to Andrade on "Raw" in April. He's been keeping the "Main Event" scene warm, and even worse, the "WWE Speed" scene. I know I should know better than to question WWE's booking decisions, even under Triple H, apparently, but still. It didn't make sense to me in the last two weeks and it certainly doesn't make sense to me this week with the addition of Baron Corbin.

Why bring Crews back in to the fold and have him eat losses, and then bring in Corbin and have him lose anyway, even with Corbin's help? Even worse, why bring the two of them across the pond to an entirely different country and have to suffer through that flight for this?! That's always my first line of thinking on these international shows. Unless that's what they want to do, of course, who am I to judge, but that just seems pretty brutal. Corbin has only had one match himself, a losing effort against Carmelo Hayes in the King of the Ring tournament, since getting called back up from "NXT." Why even call him up? Just because Bron Breakker is back up on the main roster? Now that I'm really thinking about it more, this match left me with a lot more questions than answers.

I think there's absolutely still a place on the "NXT" roster for Corbin with his experience. And if it sounds like I'm knocking on either man, I'm certainly not trying to. I think Crews also deserves better. Much better. That could also come on "NXT," or a much more fleshed out feud with Escobar and Legado del Fantasma not involving Corbin, or anyone else, frankly. I haven't seen enough of Crews lately, and I want to see what he can do on his own. He has an excellent look and seems pretty great in the ring, from what I've been able to see, so show me more. But without anyone interfering. Escobar is a great dance partner for him, so let them dance.

This felt stilted and odd, and I don't think there was a place for it on a go-home show to a premium live event.

Written by Daisy Ruth