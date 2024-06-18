TNA's Joe Hendry Shares The Lesson He Took From WWE Hall Of Famer Scott Hall

After many years of grinding between his native Scotland, Ring of Honor, and now TNA, Joe Hendry appears to be on the verge of having a moment. The former Digital Media Champion has garnered recognition thanks to his theme song making its way up the UK charts, even beating out Taylor Swift on one occasion, and many have Hendry pegged as a TNA star who could show up in "WWE NXT" at any moment.

Advertisement

Speaking with "Culthaolic Wrestling" nine days ago, Hendry delved into his philosophy as a wrestler and what has helped him get to where he is. He credited focusing on one key aspect, which he learned from late WWE Hall of Famer, Scott Hall.

"I think a lot of it is in presentation," Hendry said. "I notice a lot of what me and Ace have been working on I [had] heard Scott Hall say [to me], when he talks about how to indulge yourself as a top talent. There's certain little nuances that go a long way. I've been very lucky to have great mentorship in management as well for the last couple of years in TNA. And that's been really awesome as well, to think about the journey that I'm on and how to position myself, and what I need to do."

Advertisement

As much as presentation and other factors like charisma and physique matter, however, Hendry is aware there's one key into taking your wrestling career to the next level.

"Ultimately, at the end of the day, it's professional wrestling," Hendry said. "And you've got to deliver bell to bell. And it's like, Eddie Guerrero always said 'If you can wrestle, you'll always have a job.' So I think keeping the eye on the prize is what I've got to do."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Cultaholic Wrestling" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription