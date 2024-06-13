Tommy Dreamer Pitches Having This TNA Star In WWE NXT No. 1 Contender's Battle Royal

After Jordynne Grace's strong showings on "NXT" programming over the past several weeks, including an NXT Women's Championship match against Roxanne Perez at Battleground, many have been wondering who could be the next TNA talent to appear on WWE's third brand. One name that has been floated out there is former Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry, who has developed a following thanks his theme song, which briefly made waves in the UK's music scene.

Advertisement

Fortunately for Hendry, TNA higher up Tommy Dreamer also thinks he'd be a great fit to show up in "NXT," particularly for the promotion's upcoming 25 man battle royal to determine Trick Williams' next challenger for the NXT Championship. On Wednesday's episode of "Busted Open Radio," Dreamer pitched how he would have Hendry's appearance in the battle royal go, along with the subsequent follow-up.

"If Joe Hendry shows up in this battle royal, right?" Dreamer said. "If they play his song, that was already trending #1 in the UK, surpassed Taylor Swift on something, if he goes in there, and you see everybody knowing his song, and everyone doing his cadence, he gets in the ring, he does his thing, and as soon as he...turns his head, somebody throws him over the top rope and eliminate him right off the bat, it will piss people off. So then you make it a heel. And then, whoever that person is, obviously they'd either have to face Joe Hendry somewhere. But then, that's when you get into the 'Hmm, can we have a Joe Hendry win on our show?'"

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription