WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T Says The Romance Is Over With This Tag Team

After capturing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at WWE Backlash in early May, Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair seemed poised for a long run atop the women's tag team division. Instead, their reign came to an end after only three title defenses and 42 days, with the duo losing the titles to Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn this past Saturday at Clash at the Castle, in a match that also featured Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark.

Advertisement

Because neither Cargill nor Belair were pinned in the match to lose the championships, many have assumed the duo will simply regroup and attempt to regain the titles from Fyre and Dawn. If WWE Hall of Famer Booker T would have his way, however, Saturday would be the final time Cargill and Belair team together, as he revealed during the latest episode of the "Hall of Fame" podcast.

"It's over. The romance is over," Booker said. "It's time to move on. I liked those two as a tag team, but I like them a whole lot better separate. So it was good for a moment, to see that thing, but I don't know. I didn't know how long that was going to last. [But] I don't know if it's over yet, though. We'll find out."

Advertisement

While it's unclear if this is just a speed bump for Cargill and Belair or if they will wind up going their separate ways, both are more than capable of achieving success on their own. Belair is a former three time WWE Women's Champion, including the longest reign as WWE Women's Champion, while Cargill remains the first ever, and longest-reigning AEW TBS Champion, holding the title for 508 days.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the "Hall of Fame" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription