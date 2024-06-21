Backstage Update On WWE's Brooks Jensen Following NXT Arrest

Seemingly frustrated by his booking, or lack thereof, in "WWE NXT," Brooks Jensen has made multiple attempts to capture attention of the "NXT" head booker, Shawn Michaels. Unfortunately for Jensen, his latest venture resulted in him being "arrested" on this week's episode of "NXT." Following his encounter with the police, Jensen is now claiming to be a free agent, with his first post-WWE match set to take place at an undisclosed independent wrestling event tomorrow.

According to Fightful Select, Jensen's claims are part of a continuing storyline, which is set to see him wrestle on a series of independent wrestling shows. The report further clarifies that despite Jensen's upcoming ventures outside of WWE, and his assertion of now performing under his real name of Ben Buchanan, the "NXT" star remains under contract with WWE.

Inklings of a WWE "exit" arose last month when Jensen added a new booking email – Buchwrestle01@gmail.com — to his X (formerly Twitter) bio. Prior to that, Jensen made a notable post in honor of WWE Performance Center coach Steve Corino, whom he stated he "used to train" with.

Jensen's erratic behavior has since translated over to "NXT" television and live events. In one instance, specifically during an "NXT" commercial break on June 4, Jensen was seen engaging in a tense verbal exchange with "NXT" commentators Booker T and Vic Joseph. This move later resulted in Jensen being escorted out of the venue. Four days after this presumably scripted altercation occurred, Jensen made a surprise appearance at the Bull Pen Pro Wrestling event in Bowdon, Georgia.

