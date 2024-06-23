Why WWE Hall Of Famer Mark Henry Won't Watch The Wyatt Sicks Content

Complemented by blood, a dense fog, and an ensemble of horror-inspired characters, The Wyatt Sicks' eerie debut segment remains a popular point of interest for many in the professional wrestling community. The same cannot be said for WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, however. On a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," Henry revealed that he has yet to see the official introductory segment of the Wyatt Sicks' for one specific reason.

"I don't like scary stuff," Henry said. "When it gets to wrestling, when they start wrestling, boom, I'm all in. But watching this stuff with Pat McAfee and watching the clips that they show and the promos, all that s*** give me nightmares, man. I'll wake up in the middle of the night like 'What the f***?' I got guns, I can't be afraid. Me, afraid, with guns, it's not good."

Henry noted that his aversion to horror elements is so extensive that he refused to look at the ring gear previously worn by Bray Wyatt's alter-ego, The Fiend. While The Fiend character wore various gears during his run, his wide-smile demon-like face mask became a staple of his presentation.

"I loved [Bray Wyatt]," Henry said. "He used to laugh at me because I couldn't look at him if he had that gear on. He would be like, 'Mark, look at me. I'm talking to you.' I'm like, 'No, I'm not f***ing looking over there.'"

Wyatt sadly died in August 2022 at the age of 36. His spirit and ideas, however, continue to live on through the Wyatt Sicks, which is led by Wyatt's real-life brother Bo Dallas, as Uncle Howdy. Working alongside Howdy are the likes of Nikki Cross, Joe Gacy, Dexter Lumis, and Wyatt's former stablemate Erick Rowan.

