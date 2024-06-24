Chael Sonnen Exposes More Secrets About Ex-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon

Former MMA fighter Chael Sonnen has accused Vince McMahon of sleeping with male WWE stars in exchange for them being pushed on-screen.

Sonnen, during his recent appearance on the "FLAGRANT" podcast, said that it was an open secret that McMahon slept with male and female stars, which he also discussed when he appeared on "The Jim Rome Show."

"I never met Vince, and I know 11 people that he slept with eight of them women, all consenting adults, so which is the implication to [the others being men]," said Sonnen. "I was talking trash but I wasn't joking on 'The Jim Rome Show.' Anyway, I mean, when Vince got me-too'd out of the business I did think it was a surprise. But as good as he is, I would not completely count that he couldn't come back. But when the men start coming out, it will be a different story."

Sonnen alleged that McMahon would hold back the careers of those who didn't agree to his overtures, and even briefly mentioned the name of Shawn Michaels.

"He would hold their careers over him, just like he would the women. It was the same thing. You get paid more, you get pushed more. This is not a secret in the industry. Like, I'm not talking trash. This was very well known. But, I mean, Shawn Michaels, like guys that you would know there was ... [when asked if McMahon and Michaels slept together, he replied] or whatever it is that they [were doing]."

