AEW's Thunder Rosa Reacts To Her Omission From Owen Hart Cup

While Thunder Rosa has recovered strongly from a back injury that kept her out for all of 2023, she hasn't yet reclaimed her spot at the top of the AEW women's division, which she held court over as AEW Women's World Champion in 2022. Recently, the hardships have only grown for Rosa, who has found herself on the losing end of a feud with Deonna Purrazzo, who beat Rosa two out of three times, most recently in a No DQ match on "Collision."

As such, Rosa was not included as part of the Owen Hart Cup tournament when the brackets were revealed this past Wednesday on "Dynamite," while Purrazzo will have a first round matchup against Hikaru Shida. Speaking about the situation on "Busted Open Radio" this past Friday, Rosa didn't hold back about watching Purrazzo walk in and take her position, and appears even more determined to make her own way to AEW All In at Wembley Stadium later this summer.

"To add more insult to injury, I looked at ['Dynamite'] this Wednesday [and] the Owen Hart, and my name wasn't even there," Rosa said. "And I'm like 'Okay, that's fine.' And then I see her damn name...She not only beat me on Saturday, but she took my place. But that's okay...I don't need a tournament to show that I can go to Wembley. One way or another, I'm going to go to Wembley. I don't need the tournament to get another opportunity for the Women's World Title, because I know I can do it again with no damn tournament. I'm above that."

