Official Wyatt Sicks Social Media Account Posts Menacing Video Ahead Of WWE Raw

Monday's episode of "WWE Raw" may be one of the most anticipated in recent memory, as both supporters and detractors of the Wyatt Sicks storyline that closed last week's show tune in to see how WWE can possibly follow up on the destructive debut of the new faction. And if anyone was harboring a belief (likely out of either hope or dread) that the masked nightmare characters might not appear again this week, the Wyatt Sicks themselves are here to either reassure or discourage you.

Advertisement

A new account on X (formerly known as Twitter) named simply @WyattSicks appeared prior to showtime on Monday, featuring a cover image of the door that opened to admit the characters on "Raw" and a profile picture featuring a negative image of Uncle Howdy holding the late Bray Wyatt's lantern. As of this writing, the account already has nearly 10,000 followers, but has thus far made only one post, a 35-second video along with the words "we made them remember." The video is a chaotic series of flashing images featuring the various forms and faces of the Wyatt Sicks, accompanied by the opening notes of their theme music, Code Orange's "Shatter," which Wyatt also used. WWE's official X account reposted the video, and Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp has confirmed the veracity of the @WyattSicks account.

Advertisement

There's been little follow-up on the angle since last Monday, and thus far the faction appears to be exclusive to "WWE Raw." Former Alpha Academy leader Chad Gable was removed from his Money in the Bank qualifying match after seemingly being attacked by the Wyatt Sicks last week, but was later entered back into it. The wrestling world also awaits the potential future arrival of a sixth member of the thus far five-person stable.