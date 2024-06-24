Why Eric Bischoff Applauds WWE For Wyatt Sicks Angle, Despite Not Having Seen Debut

In the week since the sinister debut of the Wyatt Sicks at the end of last Monday's "WWE Raw," the new faction honoring the legacy of the late Bray Wyatt has been discussed and opined on by seemingly every member of the wrestling media. One voice that hasn't been heard much on the angle, at least not in the past week, is that of former WCW President Eric Bischoff, who revealed the reason for his relative silence on the subject on the most recent episode of "83 Weeks."

"I didn't see it, as much as I hate to say that," Bischoff said. "I will go back and watch it this week ... I've read a lot about it, I've seen clips of it, but I want to see the whole thing before I make a comment, particularly on execution."

Not having seen the full segment that aired last week didn't entirely preclude Bischoff from commenting, though he largely reiterated previous praise for WWE over taking a chance on the admittedly non-traditional angle.

"I know there's a lot of excitement for it, a lot of people talking about it," he said. "Bray did something very, very special ... the follow-up has to be as special, or perhaps even more so, to avoid direct comparison. It's a very risky move creatively, but it's one that could very well pay off in a big way, because if you go back and look at some of the merchandise for Bray Wyatt ... it was off the charts at a time when not much else was moving, at least not to that degree.

"It's going to be interesting to watch," he concluded, "but I don't want to comment until I've actually seen the whole thing in its entirety."

