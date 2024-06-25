Matt Hardy Thinks This AEW Duo Can Propel Tag Team Wrestling To Greatness Again

Matt Hardy isn't done with his career, or tag team wrestling, by a long-shot, as he and his brother Jeff Hardy now find themselves back in the confines of TNA, dipping in and out of the Broken Universe once more. With both approaching 50, however, Hardy knows that they're closer to the end than the beginning, and soon the Hardys will have to leave tag team wrestling to the next generation.

Appearing on "Busted Open Radio" last week, Hardy and former rival Bully Ray discussed the current state of tag team wrestling, and who Hardy saw as the team that could lead tag team wrestling to greatness again. Hardy's answer was none other than a rival team of the Hardys, and one of the biggest tag teams still going today.

"I'm probably biased and partial, but I am a big fan of the Bucks," Hardy said. "I do love that they actually turned heel. I love what they were doing with the Elite. I would've liked to have seen them run rampant a little more in their heel gig, [instead of] being pulled back and having Tony and having a management that was the babyface side of management, come out against them already. I would've liked to push the heel thing a little further. I still feel like AEW needs to do more heat involved stuff and more story stuff to continue to grow their audience, but that's me. That's my opinion. But as far as tag teams right now, probably the Bucks."

