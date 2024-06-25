AEW Collision Viewership & Ratings Report: 6/22/24

Ever since Friday morning, most of the talk surrounding AEW hasn't been AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door or the Owen Hart Cup tournament, but the shockingly low rating "AEW Dynamite" drew on Wednesday, which was among the lowest in the history of the promotion. As such, there was some pressure on "AEW Collision" this past Saturday to, if nothing else, draw a rating in line with the show's usual numbers, and stop any bleeding that may or may not exist.

Fortunately, "Collision" did its job. Wrestlenomics and Programming Insider report that the Saturday night show drew 429K total viewers, and 0.13 in 18-49. While total viewership was slightly down from last week's 431K, the drop was minimal enough that there was no percentage change in the category, while 18-49 was up 8% despite drawing an identical 0.13, thanks to a small uptick in viewers. Positive news continued for "Collision" in comparison to the four week average, with total viewership up 8% from 399K, while 18-49 was up 17% from 0.12.

Much like "SmackDown," "Collision's" numbers came up against some strong competition, with the show going up against both the College World Series game between Texas A&M and Tennessee on ESPN, and a Copa America contest between Mexico and Jamaica that aired on Fox Sports 1. Both games had good nights, with the former drawing 2.186 million and 0.49, while Mexico's win over Jamaica drew 854K and 0.33.

The second to last "Collision" before Forbidden Door, "Collision" was headlined by AEW International Champion Will Ospreay. Ospreay retained his championship against Brian Cage in the main event to continue his hot streak heading into Forbidden Door, where he'll challenge Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship.