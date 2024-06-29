Corey Graves Says This Star Is The MVP Of WWE & Another Is 'Doing The Lord's Work'

Some call it the "Renaissance Era." Others call it the "Paul Levesque era." Regardless of its name, WWE has made it clear that a new era of programming has taken shape in the wake of a widely successful WrestleMania 40 event. On a recent episode of "Over The Top," "WWE SmackDown" commentator Corey Graves identified two names he believes to be standout talents in the period between WrestleMania 40 and the July 6 Money in the Bank premium live event.

"Cody Rhodes [is the current MVP]," Graves said. "I was gonna go [Chad] Gable and I changed it at the last second. Gable has been that dude. I swear to God I was gonna say Gable, and I was like 'Oh no, I could probably get a little more meat on the Cody Rhodes discussion.' But yeah, Gable's been doing the Lord's work lately."

Coming off his record-breaking merchandise sales during WrestleMania 40 week, Cody Rhodes has also reigned as the Undisputed WWE Champion. In his reign, Rhodes has notably defended his title against the likes of AJ Styles, Logan Paul, and in a non-televised setting, Shinsuke Nakamura and Dominik Mysterio. Currently, "The American Nightmare" finds himself once again entangled in a feud with The Bloodline, whom he is set to face in six-man tag team competition at Money in the Bank.

Meanwhile, Chad Gable has traded in his "thank yous" for a fresh view, without the Alpha Academy. Gable's change in demeanor has been largely fueled by his recent string of losses, along with his desire to capture singles gold in WWE. Despite his unsuccessful attempts in claiming the Intercontinental Championship, Gable now finds himself in line for a potential shot at one of WWE's world titles. That reality, of course, will materialize if Gable can first outsmart five other competitors to gain possession of the men's Money in the Bank briefcase.

