Jay White Defeats Fenix, Advances In Men's Owen Hart Cup Tournament On AEW Dynamite

The men's Owen Hart Cup Tournament continues to breathe with the "Switchblade" for the time being, as Bang Bang Gang leader Jay White advanced to the semifinals by defeating Fenix in a first round match on Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite." White's semifinal opponent has yet to be determined, but will be either Jeff Jarrett or a mysterious "wild card" competitor, who seems to be a member of The Elite and is widely suspected to be a returning "Hangman" Adam Page.

Fenix put up a fight in a match that saw both his Lucha Brother Pentagon El Zero Miedo and the other three members of the Bang Bang Gang ejected from ringside by the referee. The former AEW World Tag Team Champion countered White's Blade Runner finisher not once but twice, but White ultimately hit it on the third attempt and covered Fenix for the three count. After the match, White and the Bang Bang Gang, who also hold the Unified AEW World Trios Championship, were confronted by Christian Cage and The Patriarchy.

White is the second wrestler to advance in the men's Owen Hart Cup Tournament, joining Fenix's Death Triangle partner, "The Bastard" PAC, who defeated Claudio Castagnoli in the first round and will face the winner of the Forbidden Door match between Shingo Takagi and Bryan Danielson on June 30. The winner of the tournament receives an AEW World Championship match at All In 2024 in Wembley Stadium.

