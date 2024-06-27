Bully Ray Lays Out No. 1 Thing He Thinks WWE Needs To Do With The Wyatt Sicks

Much like Connor McDavid before Game's 6 and 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals, the Wyatt Sicks are white hot right now. The stable's long-awaited debut last week, where they laid waste to WWE's roster, has continued to receive acclaim from many fans and pundits, and the interest has continued to grow since follow this week's episode of "Raw," where Bo Dallas wore his emotions on his sleeve during a sitdown with his Uncle Howdy persona.

Reviewing the Wyatt Sicks' next chapter on "Busted Open Radio" the next day, two-time Hall of Famer Bully Ray found the segment incredible moving, and believes it should serve as the catalyst for what WWE should be looking to do with the stable.

"I think that the #1 thing the WWE needs to do is make them relatable, so that we all feel the same pain, anguish, torment, that they feel," Bully said. "Because if they do strip them down when the bell rings, we will already be emotionally invested in characters that we really didn't care about back in the day."

The segment also led to Bully reconsidering his stance on a photo the group took with a fan at a Whataburger restaurant following their successful debut, which Bully and co-host Mark Henry had initially criticized.

"After last night, I no longer have a problem with that picture if the WWE plans on humanizing all of these characters," Bully said. "If I'm going to hear from Windham Rotunda, and Sam Shaw, and Erick the Redbeard or whatever the name is, and from Madonna Wayne Gacy or whatever his name is...and Nikki Cross..if I'm going to hear from the real people, I'm totally fine with it."

